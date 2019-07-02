Innsbrook After Hours promoters discuss potential move to Goochland

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The promoters of the Innsbrook After Hours concert series are taking the next set of steps toward a potential move from Henrico to Goochland.

EventMakers-USA Inc., the company that runs the day-to-day of the popular summer concerts, is moving forward with its initial pre-application for a conditional use permit to bring their series to West Creek, albeit without the Innsbrook name attached to it.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

