Having Fun with a Flying Disc

Posted 1:41 pm, July 2, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) Overall Championships is coming to the US for the first time since 2011, and the competition will be held right here in Richmond, Virginia. Host Jessica Doll joins Jack Cooksey outside in the weather garden to test out the XDISC, which has a cone in the middle allowing the player to spin the disc effortlessly. You have the chance to watch it unfold in person July 8th -  July 13th at various locations in Central Virginia.  For More Information,visit: www.rvadisc2019.com;  Instagram & Twitter: @rvadisc; Facebook: @RVAdiscsports

