RICHMOND, Va. -The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) Overall Championships is coming to the US for the first time since 2011, and the competition will be held right here in Richmond, Virginia. Host Jessica Doll joins Jack Cooksey outside in the weather garden to test out the XDISC, which has a cone in the middle allowing the player to spin the disc effortlessly. You have the chance to watch it unfold in person July 8th - July 13th at various locations in Central Virginia. For More Information,visit: www.rvadisc2019.com; Instagram & Twitter: @rvadisc; Facebook: @RVAdiscsports
Having Fun with a Flying Disc
-
So many incredible Fourth of July events around Richmond
-
The “Bad Boys of Pulling” are in town
-
A Walk Back in Time at “Grey Gardens”
-
How you can help this Richmond robotics team go to the World Championships
-
Smooth Sounds of Sid Kingsley
-
-
Richmond Folk Festival announces first musical acts
-
‘Soak The City’ makes big splash in Richmond, educates on gun violence
-
Richmond unveils Arthur Ashe Boulevard: ‘It almost brought me to tears’
-
Big Band Sounds Fill Our Studio
-
It’s a *Piggie Party!
-
-
‘Innovate. Invent. Inspire:’ This Richmond robotics team needs your help
-
🍓Weekend Events: Ashland Strawberry Faire, Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell and more
-
15-year-old Cori Gauff upsets Venus Williams at Wimbledon