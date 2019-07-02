3 people escape fire-damaged Richmond home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Red Cross is helping three people, including one child, who lost their home to a fire late Tuesday night.

Three people were able to escape the burning home, along the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue off Jefferson Davis Highway, in South Richmond.

When firefighters arrived at the home at about 11 p.m., heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

