So many incredible Fourth of July events around Richmond

Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!



RICHMOND, Va. — Celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang. Here are some of the Independence Day festivities and firework displays scheduled in and around Richmond on July 4, 2019. If you have an event to add, please let us know.

What: Chesterfield County Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield County, Virginia 23832

When: Gates open at 5 p.m. (No rain–date)

More info here.

What: Virginia Museum of History & Culture Independence Day Celebration

Where: Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, Virginia 23220

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info here.

What: Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration

Where: Dogwood Dell (Byrd Park)

When: Music at 6 p.m., reading of the Declaration of Independence at 7 p.m., more music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk

More info here.

What: Red, White, and Lights 2019

Where: Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Virginia 23231

When: Gates open at 4 p.m.; Richmond Symphony and fireworks at 8 p.m.

More info here.

What: Free Fourth of July

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More info here.

What: Ashland July Fourth Celebration & Parade

Where: Ashland, Virginia

When: Parade at 11 a.m., music at noon

More info here.

What: Rocketts Red Glare

Where: Rocketts Landing, 4400 East Main Street, Richmond, Virginia 23231

When: Beer garden and fireworks viewing area opens at 5 p.m. Fireworks at sunset.

More info here.

What: RVA Fireworks on the James River

Where: RVA Paddlesports, 1320 School St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

When: 6 p.m.

More info here.

What: Richmond Flying Squirrels game

Where: The Diamond, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, Virginia 23230

When: Gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks after the Squirrels’ win.

More info here.

What: 4th of July Fireworks

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

When: July 3 & 4 at 9:30 p.m.

More info here.

If you have an event to add, please let us know.