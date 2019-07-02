× 2 bodies found in Dinwiddie pond

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Two bodies were discovered Tuesday in a pond on private property near Old Stage Road in Dinwiddie County, according to Virginia State Police.

“Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers have responded to the scene, along with the Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS, to recover the bodies,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The incident remains under investigation at this time.”

While the identities of the bodies in the pond remained undetermined early Tuesday afternoon, the discovery came days after police issued an alert for two men who disappeared Saturday.

Walter Lee Carter, 71, of Chesterfield, and Calvin Donell Baskerville, 55, of Petersburg left to go fishing on Saturday and never came home. Relatives reported the men missing on Sunday.

