CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS and HAZMAT crews have responded to an active chlorine gas leak in Chester.

The chemical leak occurred at Church and Dwight Co., Inc., located on the 1800 block Touchstone Road.

There is no danger to the public, according to Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Elmore says crews are preparing to enter the building.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. CFEMS and Defense Logistics Agency HazMat Crews setting up for an entry to the building. Active chlorine gas leak at Church and Dwight Co, Inc. Building has been evacuated and there is no danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/6SevjNBF3r — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) July 2, 2019