Celebrate World Chocolate Day!

RICHMOND, Va. -Executive Chef Travis Brust from Williamsburg Inn returns to Virginia This Morning kitchen just in time for World Chocolate Day that’s coming up Sunday, July 7th. For More Information visit: colonialwilliamsburghotels.com/dining
Learn his recipe for American Heritage Chocolate Tart w/ Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream & “Wilted Rasberries” Below:
American Heritage Chocolate Tart Filling
8 oz Dark Chocolate
1 cup Heavy Cream
¼ cup American Heritage Chocolate
¼ cup Granulated Sugar
4 each 3-4 inch Tart Shell of Choice
Bring the sugar, cream, and American Heritage Chocolate to a boil. Take off heat and immediately pour over the chocolate. Mix together until chocolate is melted. Pour into tart shells, let set in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.
Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream
1 cup Heavy Cream
1 each Vanilla Bean, Halved and Scraped
¼ cup Granulated Sugar
Combine the heavy cream and vanilla bean and whip in a medium sized bowl till frothy. Add the sugar and whip till soft peak. Wilted Raspberries ½ cup Fresh Raspberries ½ each Orange, Juiced and Zested 2 Tbsp Honey Combine all ingredients and allow 30-45 minutes to marinate before using.