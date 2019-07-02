Celebrate World Chocolate Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -Executive Chef Travis Brust from Williamsburg Inn returns to Virginia This Morning kitchen just in time for World Chocolate Day that’s coming up Sunday, July 7th. For More Information visit: colonialwilliamsburghotels.com/dining

Learn his recipe for American Heritage Chocolate Tart w/ Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream & “Wilted Rasberries” Below:

American Heritage Chocolate Tart Filling

8 oz Dark Chocolate

1 cup Heavy Cream

¼ cup American Heritage Chocolate

¼ cup Granulated Sugar

4 each 3-4 inch Tart Shell of Choice

Bring the sugar, cream, and American Heritage Chocolate to a boil. Take off heat and immediately pour over the chocolate. Mix together until chocolate is melted. Pour into tart shells, let set in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.

Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 each Vanilla Bean, Halved and Scraped

¼ cup Granulated Sugar

Combine the heavy cream and vanilla bean and whip in a medium sized bowl till frothy. Add the sugar and whip till soft peak. Wilted Raspberries ½ cup Fresh Raspberries ½ each Orange, Juiced and Zested 2 Tbsp Honey Combine all ingredients and allow 30-45 minutes to marinate before using.