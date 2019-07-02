This teen has helped raise $50,000 for Virginia non-profits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This CBS 6 Gives is proof that you’re never too young to make a difference and to inspire.

One hundred girls, each raising $100, equals a $10,000 grant to award to a local non-profit. That’s the simple premise behind “Girl Power Grants,” the brainchild of 17-year-old rising high school senior Morgan Rhudy, of Midlothian.

Amazingly, Morgan was just 13 years old when she developed the grant program as a non-profit of her own. Since then, her Girl Power Grants has given more than $50,000 to local organizations. Non-profits can apply each fall to be considered for the grant which is awarded in the spring.

CBS 6 Gives and anchor Cheryl Miller recently recognized and assisted Morgan in her mission with a cash donation to kick start this fall’s campaign.

“I’ve interviewed Morgan several times over the years on Virginia This Morning about Girl Power Grants and she’s always impressed me and has been an inspiration to me," Cheryl said.

And with Girl Power Grants as her platform, Morgan recently won Miss Virginia Outstanding Teen. Morgan will compete in the national pageant, which is affiliated with the Miss American Organization, in Orlando in mid-July.

Congratulations, Morgan, and thank you for what you do for the community and inspiring others to pay it forward.