Belmont Pizzeria owners open Carmela’s – a new pizza place in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — Melinda Guevara found inspiration for her family’s latest local restaurant from memories from her childhood – particularly her days spending time in the kitchen with her mother and late grandmother.

Carmela’s is named for Guevara’s grandmother, Carmela Nuara, who with her mother, Assunta Nuara, crafted a few of the recipes prepared at the restaurant.

Guevara, along with her husband, Belmont Pizzeria co-owner Victor Guevara, will soon open the new pizza joint in the former Halligan Bar and Grill space at 3 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.

“For me, Carmela’s is about a celebration of who they are,” Guevara said of her mother and grandmother. “They are two of the strongest women that I know, and I love them both so much. It just seemed fitting that this place pays tribute to the awesome women and cooks that they are.”

