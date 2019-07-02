× Boozy cupcake shop ‘Tipsy Cupcakes’ opens doors in Carytown

RICHMOND, VA– An out of the ordinary cupcake shop has found a new home in Carytown. This unique, family-run bakery says their cupcakes are sure to taste good and have you feeling good too.

Tipsy Cupcakes, a cupcake shop specializing in alcohol-infused cupcakes has opened its new storefront at 3423 W Cary St.

Created and Owned by Mesha and Shay Cousins, the sisters were excited to see so many people at their door.

“Today was very hectic, it was a lot, it was all worth it. Once we opened the doors, we had a line waiting outside and to see everybody so excited and happy and trying the cupcakes,” Mesha told Shay “That’s kind of why we do it, to make people feel happy and feel good,”.

Flavors like “Pineapple Paradise, Twisted Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Hennessy Dream,” sold out within hours.

Customers like Tanesha Dixon was excited to celebrate her birthday eating her booze-infused cupcakes. “They are really moist and I am a chef so I really appreciate the moistness and I can not wait to eat them,”.

The Cousins sisters quit their bank jobs and went into baking three years ago, eager to be their own boss.

“We decided we were going to lock ourselves in a car until we came up with an idea that was going to make us entrepreneurs and about 3 hours later, Tipsy Cupcakes was born.”

Tipsy Cupcakes RVA also provides kids party packages with non-alcoholic cupcakes, as well as paint and sip nights with an in-house bar opening soon.

Find more on their social media @TipsyCupcakesRVA