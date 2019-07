Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -“Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment” is now on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) until August 18th. Visit the display at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd to learn about the importance of art and visuality in the Tibetan Buddhist Practice. For more information you can visit:www.VMFA.museum/awaken or call (804) 340-1400.

