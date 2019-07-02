× 2 shootings in same Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating two shootings in Whitcomb Court.

The first shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Bethel St. Officers found an adult male dead.

Investigators say a short time later, another male victim arrived to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. They believe he was also shot on Bethel St.

If you know anything about these shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.