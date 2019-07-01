The Ultimate Surf and Turf

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Tim Parker returned to Virginia This Morning with a guide to the ultimate surf and turf, featuring filet mignon and king crab. The local steakhouse chef shared how his restaurant turns these two top shelf ingredients into a fabulous scampi dish. For more information you can visit: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/

