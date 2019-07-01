RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Tim Parker returned to Virginia This Morning with a guide to the ultimate surf and turf, featuring filet mignon and king crab. The local steakhouse chef shared how his restaurant turns these two top shelf ingredients into a fabulous scampi dish. For more information you can visit: https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/
The Ultimate Surf and Turf
-
Steak & Veggie Quiche
-
Island inspired cuisine from Perch RVA
-
Chef K Cooking
-
Eggsxcellent Deviled Eggs by “Shaynefully Delicious”
-
Prosciutto Wrapped Arctic char
-
-
Crab Cake Week in Richmond: Here’s what you need to know
-
Barley and Chocolate
-
Creating Cheesy Crab Bites
-
Succulent Scallops
-
Manny Eats
-
-
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
-
Catfish Po’ Boy
-
Yummy Rum Cake