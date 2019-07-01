Stafford K-9 finds missing elderly man with dementia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is being celebrated after tracking down a missing elderly man with dementia.

Early Friday morning, a woman reported that she awoke to find her 82-year-old husband with dementia was missing from their home in the area of Chantilly Place.

“She explained that she put her husband to bed around 9:30 p.m. and then went to her own bedroom,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “Around 1:50 a.m., she woke up and walked into the living room where she saw the front door was open. She then rushed to her husband’s bedroom and realized he was gone.”

K-9 Gunner, one of the newest members of the sheriff’s office, and his handler, Deputy Myers responded to the scene.

K-9 Gunner and Deputy Myers began tracking the 82-year-old using one of the shirts belonging to the missing elderly man.

A short time later, the pair located the man asleep in a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence on Bridgewater Circle.

He was found safe and uninjured and returned home.

“Great job to Deputy Myers and his K-9 partner, Gunner,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.