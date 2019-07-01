Richmond driver charged with killing woman in Shockoe Bottom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond woman arrested in connection to a deadly Shockoe Bottom hit and run made her initial court appearance.

Shiauna M. Harris, 21, was arraigned Monday on charges of failing to stop, failing to report, and failing to render reasonable assistance while driving a vehicle in which a person was injured/killed.

Harris was assigned a court-appointed attorney and a bond hearing was set for July 16.

Harris Arrest

Moments after police went public Friday evening with the fact they were searching for Harris in connection to the June 26 hit-and-run, her arrest was announced.

Harris is known to affiliate with the Bloods gang, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Harris was involved in a fight outside Image Restaurant and Lounge at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to witnesses. Following the fight, witnesses said Harris drove a car into several people along East Main Street.

Shanice Woodberry, 22, was hit and killed. A medical examiner's report released Monday listed Woodberry's cause of death as blunt force trauma to head and neck.

Brittany Summers, a 29-year-old mother of three, was injured and last listed in critical, but stable, condition at the hospital.

Summers and Woodberry did not know each other. Neither woman was involved in the fight, according to witnesses.

Summers' family set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs.

The Woodberry family has set-up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.