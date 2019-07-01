Let love bloom at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Lewis Ginter invites you to their upcoming event Celebrations Abloom, an opportunity to tour the Garden’s unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Host Jessica Noll stopped by the popular Richmond destination with Michele Whiteside and Ashley Greene to learn more choosing a natural setting for an inherently beautiful wedding location.

Event Details:

Celebrations Abloom: A Wedding and Special Events Showcase

Wednesday, July 10

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets $15; learn more and buy tickets at lewisginter.org. Purchase tickets by July 5.

For more information you can visit: https://www.lewisginter.org/