Ex-Hopewell employee sentenced to 2 years for defrauding city of nearly $500K

Posted 4:53 pm, July 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A former Hopewell City employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding the city out of nearly $500,000 over a span of five years.

Jamillah Karriem, 45, of Richmond, worked as a Comprehensive Services Act (CSA) Coordinator for Hopewell. The Commonwealth of Virginia utilizes the CSA to provide state funding for services to high-risk children across the state, and provides those state funds to localities, such as Hopewell.

Karriem was responsible for directing CSA-funded contracts to service providers for at-risk school children in Hopewell.

Instead of using funds to help at-risk children, court documents reveal that Karriem led a conspiracy to defraud the city beginning in October 2011 when she directed a friend to form a business, A World of Possibilities (“WOP”).

The Department of Justice says the business was created for the ostensible purpose of providing mentoring and counseling services to at-risk students at public schools in Hopewell.

As the CSA Coordinator, Karriem steered a CSA counseling services contract to WOP, and between November 2011 and June 2015, WOP billed the city for more than $480,000 worth of counseling services.

However, WOP did not actually provide any services to those students.

Karriem and her co-conspirator split the fraudulent proceeds, according to the DOJ.

Karriem is also accused of filing false tax returns and under-reporting her income from 2012 to 2015. During that time period, Karriem’s total criminal tax loss amounts to at least $133,602, according to the DOJ.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.