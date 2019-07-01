Tourism boss gives Virginia is for Lovers food tour

RICHMOND, Va. — When the “Virginia is for Lovers” tourism slogan was created 50 years ago, its aim was to attract travelers to Virginia to experience the commonwealth’s scenic mountain ranges, sunny beaches, and rich history.

In the decades since the mountains still stand, the sun still shines at the beach, and Virginia’s history keeps aging — the tastes of travelers have changed.

“Today’s traveler is sophisticated,” Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny said on the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. “What can make a vacation or travel experience stand out?”

The answer, for many traveling in, around, and to Virginia is THE FOOD!

“Perhaps at one point [food] was not in the forefront of a travel experience, but now it’s as much as the attraction or the place that you’re going,” McClenny added.

During her conversation with Scott and Robey, McClenny shared her suggestions of some of Virginia’s top food and beverage travel spots, discussed her rise to the top spot in Virginia tourism, and broke some news about a popular TV show landing in Richmond later this summer.