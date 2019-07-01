Deputies seek man wanted in armed robbery of Caroline gas station

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a Valero gas station in Caroline County Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately shortly after 3:00 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station located on Rogers Clark Boulevard (Rt. 207) in the Carmel Church area.

The robbery was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at approximately 3:09 p.m. Deputies say the first unit arrived on scene approximately two minutes later.

No one was injured during the armed robbery. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, with short dreads, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top tee shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this case please call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call 804-633-1133 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.