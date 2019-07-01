× Man charged with arson in fires at Prince George business, apartment complex

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to several fires in Prince George County early Sunday morning.

The investigation started when Prince George County Police received a call-for-service regarding possible acts of arson at approximately 2:00 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene in the area of Touchstone Bank at 4300 Crossings Boulevard, officers observed several fires burning around the exterior of the business.

Fire crews extinguished the fires around the business when officials received another fire-related call-for-service.

This time, witnesses reported a fire in the area of Baileys Ridge Apartments.

Residents of the apartment complex extinguished the flames from a stairwell prior to the arrival of police and fire crews.

A joint investigation between the Prince George County Police Department and the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, identified 25-year-old David Starke Jr., as a suspect in the arsons.

Starke, of Prince George County, was arrested Sunday and charged with felony maliciously burn an occupied dwelling house and felony maliciously burn an unoccupied office building.

Starke is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond.