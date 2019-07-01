× Chesterfield County Public Libraries will provide free lunch to kids this July

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Throughout the month of July, kids can eat lunch for free at four Chesterfield County Public Librarys.

In cooperation with Chesterfield County Schools, the library will offer free lunch to children 18-years-old and younger from July 8 through August 2.

The USDA-funded program will run from Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at four library locations:

Chester Library , 11800 Centre Street, Chester, 23831

, 11800 Centre Street, Chester, 23831 Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Rd., South Chesterfield, 23803

4501 River Rd., South Chesterfield, 23803 LaPrade Library , 9000 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, 23236

, 9000 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, 23236 Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, 23234

For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.