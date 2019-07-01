× 21-year-old man reported missing out of Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 21-year-old man reported missing on Monday.

Austin Leo Whitacre is a white male, described as 6’0” tall and 170 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he may be in Maryland or Washington D.C.

He is also known to frequent the Route 17 corridor in Stafford County. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

