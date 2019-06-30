Woman seriously injured in Chesterfield rollover crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of West Hundred Road around 6:15 p.m., Lt. R. M. Granderson with Chesterfield Police said.

“A female was driving west bound on West Hundred Road when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to overturn,” Granderson said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

VDOT officials said all westbound lanes of West Hundred Road were closed near Old Bermuda Hundred Road as of 7:50 p.m.

“Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice,” officials said. “Expect delays.”

