Crews search James River for missing triathlete

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Search efforts are underway for a missing swimmer at the thirteenth annual Robious Landing Triathlon.

Formerly known as the "I Love the Tarven Tri," the event is held at Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield County along the James River.

The athlete is a 36-year-old man, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. His name has not yet been released, but he is believed to have been in the first wave of swimmers, who began shortly after 6:50 a.m.

The 650-meter swim through the James River is considered the best swim for a first time open water triathlete because swimmers go downstream with the current.

To ensure the safety of swimmers, multiple volunteers are stationed along the route on kayaks and paddle boards to offer assistance to swimmers who may be in distress.

When a volunteer alerted police that he'd heard a man yelling for help, crews who were already on scene quickly shifted gears and responded.

Crews from Henrico Fire, Chesterfield Police Department and Powhatan Police department were already on scene to assist with the event and quickly responded after a volunteer reported hearing someone scream from help.

Images by Dave Pearson depict volunteers’ early efforts to help the swimmer.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.