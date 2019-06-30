July begins with a break from the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After seven days in a row of 90° weather, a cold front will bring cooler and less humid air for Monday. Highs will stay in the 80s for most locations.

This relief from the heat and humidity will be very brief. Hotter and more humid weather will return on Tuesday.

It will stay hot and humid through the end of the week with highs in the 90s and a heat index near or above 100°.

There are signs the heat may break a bit more during the following week.

During the month of July, the normal high is right around 90° the entire month. Normal lows are in the upper 60s to around 70°.

The July outlook from the National Weather Service is for above normal temperatures and near normal rainfall. A typical July produces over four inches of rain.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links