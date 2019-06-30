I-85 ramp reopens after early morning crash

Posted 8:56 am, June 30, 2019, by

PETERSBURG, Va. --- A section of I-95 North has reopened following an early morning crash.

V-Dot reported an accident involving one car sometime after 3:00 am Sunday Morning.

Crime Insider Sources tell our Jon Burkett a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Workers closed one lane of I-95 and closed the on ramp from I-95 North to I-85 North until crews could clear the wreckage.

Right now there is no word on what exactly happened.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.