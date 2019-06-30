I-85 ramp reopens after early morning crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. --- A section of I-95 North has reopened following an early morning crash.

V-Dot reported an accident involving one car sometime after 3:00 am Sunday Morning.

Crime Insider Sources tell our Jon Burkett a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Workers closed one lane of I-95 and closed the on ramp from I-95 North to I-85 North until crews could clear the wreckage.

Right now there is no word on what exactly happened.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information as it becomes available.