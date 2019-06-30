Abduction suspect barricades self inside car in Petersburg

2 men who left for ‘day of fishing’ missing
PETERBSBURG, Va. — Police said charges are pending against a man accused of abducting a woman and then barricading himself inside a vehicle in Petersburg Sunday morning.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Mingea Street and Crater Road at 8:25 a.m. after receiving a report of an abduction, according to Petersburg Police.

“The female passenger of the vehicle was allowed to exit and was unharmed,” police said.

However, police said the driver locked himself inside the vehicle and refused to come out.

After “lengthy talks with officers and detectives trained in Crisis Intervention techniques,” officials said the man surrendered without incident.

Police said the suspect was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

