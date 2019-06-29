Richmond Faith and Community Engagement Day aims to up public trust, cut violent crime

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department and faith leaders teamed up to host a Faith and Community Engagement Day Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said the free event at Pollard Park from 3 to 6 p.m. let officers and faith leaders “connect with community members to encourage faith and wellness where they live.”

“Research has shown that in areas where faith-based organizations assist police and other public service agencies, there is an increase in public trust and a decrease in violent crime,” Officer Kimberly Cheatham with the RPD Community Care Unit.

The event featured motivational speakers, musical performances and youth activities as well as free food.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith also took part in the Public Safety 5K bicycle ride earlier Saturday.

Free bicycles and helmets were handed out during the East End ride, according to Richmond Police.