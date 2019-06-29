× Giant LEGO® Brick sculptures now on display inside Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. — In a place known for its colorful flowers and gardens, 500,000 colorful LEGO® Bricks are drawing a crowd. The Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks! exhibit is now on display inside Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Twenty-four LEGO sculptures have been placed throughout the Garden, including a 42,000 LEGO Brick praying mantis, a 32,000 LEGO Brick white lily, and a 36,000 LEGO Brick hummingbird and trumpet flower.

New York artist Sean Kenney’s work will be on display through September 22, 2019.

The cost is included in regular Garden admission:

$13 adults

$11 seniors 55+

$8 Children (age 3-12)

Free for Children under 3

Free for Garden Members

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays during the summer.