Giant LEGO® Brick sculptures now on display inside Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Posted 10:04 am, June 29, 2019

NATURE CONNECTS®: ART WITH LEGO® BRICKS (PHOTO: lewisginter.org)

RICHMOND, Va. — In a place known for its colorful flowers and gardens, 500,000 colorful LEGO® Bricks are drawing a crowd. The Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks! exhibit is now on display inside Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Twenty-four LEGO sculptures have been placed throughout the Garden, including a 42,000 LEGO Brick praying mantis, a 32,000 LEGO Brick white lily, and a 36,000 LEGO Brick hummingbird and trumpet flower.

New York artist Sean Kenney’s work will be on display through September 22, 2019.

The cost is included in regular Garden admission:

$13 adults
$11 seniors 55+
$8 Children (age 3-12)
Free for Children under 3
Free for Garden Members

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays during the summer.

