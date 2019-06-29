Twins alert sleeping Henrico parents to house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are warning the public after discarded smoking materials caused a fifth house to go up in flames over a 36-hour period in Henrico County, according to Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico County Fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the 10800 block of Westek Drive just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a family of four waiting outside the home.

“Firefighters… found a large fire that appeared to have started on the rear deck of the home and then spread up into the attic of the two-story home,” Rowley said.

Officials said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and that no injuries were reported.

Rowley said twelve-year-old twins were awake when the fire started and alerted their sleeping parents, who called 911.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office later determined discarded smoking materials started the fire.

“Henrico Fire is strongly encouraging everyone to be more careful when discarding smoking materials such as cigarettes or ashes,” Rowley said. “Dispose of these materials in appropriate containers and never leave burning or smoldering smoking materials unattended.”

Additionally, Rowley stressed the importance of making sure everyone in your home, including children, know their address and how to call 911 for emergencies.

Officials said the family of four was displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting with the family with temporary housing, officials said.