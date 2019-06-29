Missing Chesterfield man may be driving black Mitsubishi Eclipse 

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 48-year-old man who has been missing for a month in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said Jesse Andrew Hassell, of no permanent address, was last heard from on May 29 and was reported missing Friday.

Hassell is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials said Hassell drives a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Virginia license plate UUC9609.

Anyone with information about Hassell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

