Missing Chesterfield man may be driving black Mitsubishi Eclipse 

Posted 10:22 am, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, June 29, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 48-year-old man who has been missing for a month in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said Jesse Andrew Hassell, of no permanent address, was last heard from on May 29 and was reported missing Friday.

Jesse Andrew Hassell

Hassell is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials said Hassell drives a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Virginia license plate UUC9609.

Anyone with information about Hassell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

