Group hosts inclusive Fourth of July celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A church group kicked off their Fourth of July festivities early with a party for people with special needs Saturday.

Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church hosted its Independence Spectacular from 4 to 8 p.m.

Dozens of mentally disabled, intellectually disabled and developmentally disabled attendees took part in the free event, which included games and face painting.

Organizers said the event was designed to all about inclusivity.

"It provides them with an opportunity to come out… enjoy some of the great festivities,” She Cares Adult Care Services Director Sheila Mitchell said. “Eat, meet new friends and have the same opportunities everybody else has.”