Congrats to Alexis Ezell from Chesterfield County. She is the randomly selected winner of the $500 Luxury Cruisin’ Scratcher Prize Pack that includes Cruisin’ gear from CBS 6 and The Virginia Lottery!

Alexis’ name was announced Friday, June 28 on “Virginia This Morning” at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Click here for more info about The Virginia Lottery’s Luxury Cruisin’ Scratchers.Ā