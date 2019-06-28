Route 5 in eastern Henrico reopens after emergency repairs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A portion of Route 5 in eastern Henrico has been reopened after crews completed emergency bridge and pavement repairs.

Route 5 over Bailey Creek, between Longbridge Road and Willis Church Road, has been shut down since June 14 after damages sustained by heavy rainfall.

Officials made the decision to close Route 5 due to the slight rotation of a retaining wing wall on the bridge following persistent rain and stream flow.

Route 5 over Bailey Creek is accessible to through traffic after the detour was lifted on Friday afternoon.

VDOT says the repairs on the bridge will extend the lifetime of the structure for several years.