Police identify 36-year-old man killed in Goochland County crash

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County on Thursday morning.

State police say at approximately 7:17 a.m., troopers responded to the crash with a confirmed fatality at Shallow Well Road, just south of Woods Edge Lane.

The driver has been identified as Cuitlahuac Infante, 36, of Manakin Sabot, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Infante was traveling northbound on Shallow Well Road when he entered a curve, ran off road right, overcorrected back onto the roadway, sliding sideways, and then going off road left.

Investigators say the vehicle overturned, landed on its roof and ejected Infante from the vehicle.

State police say Infante was not wearing his seat belt and speed is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.