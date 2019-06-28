Restaurant makes return to Richmond in new VCU-area development

RICHMOND, Va. — A mixed-use development rising at the edge of Oregon Hill near VCU has hooked its first commercial tenant – a restaurant chain that’s making a comeback in the Richmond market.
Pita Pit signed a lease in recent weeks to take about 900 square feet in the 805W project – a four-story, 100-unit apartment development with about 8,000 square feet of ground floor space – that’s under construction at 805 W. Cary St.
