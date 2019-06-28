× North Carolina man sues Hardee’s, claims civil rights issue involving hash browns

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – A North Carolina man has filed a federal lawsuit against Hardee’s after he said one of the chain’s restaurants deprived him of his civil rights by putting too few Hash Rounds on his plate, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Tommy Martin said he believes his skin color led to him being served less of the side dish than other people would get. Martin is black.

According to the lawsuit, a cashier attempted to correct the issue, but a manager told him he was served correctly.

The lawsuit was hand-written and filed in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Martin said the event violated the 14th Amendment and gave him cibophobia – a fear of food.

Martin said a manager refunded him for his purchase, but he still wants a jury to hear his case.