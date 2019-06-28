× Crash involving military vehicle impacts morning commute

BLACKSTONE, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer truck and a military vehicle has closed eastbound Route 460, near Cox Road, in Nottoway.

While people in the vehicles were hurt, a reporter on scene from the Courier-Record indicated the injuries did not appear too serious.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m.

Traffic is being detoured from Rt. 460 east to Rt. 460 BUS, to Rt. 40 east, to Rt. 642 north, back to Rt. 460 east.

Fort Pickett, a Virginia Army National Guard installation, is located about seven miles from the scene of the crash.

