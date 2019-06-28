Crash involving military vehicle impacts morning commute

Posted 7:57 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, June 28, 2019

BLACKSTONE, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer truck and a military vehicle has closed eastbound Route 460, near Cox Road, in Nottoway.

While people in the vehicles were hurt, a reporter on scene from the Courier-Record indicated the injuries did not appear too serious.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m.

Traffic is being detoured from Rt. 460 east to Rt. 460 BUS, to Rt. 40 east, to Rt. 642 north, back to Rt. 460 east.

Fort Pickett, a Virginia Army National Guard installation, is located about seven miles from the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and videos here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.