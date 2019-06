Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Don’t let the soaring temperatures ruin your look this summer. Talented award-winning makeup artist Holly Byrd Miller made a return visit to our studio and shared her tips for achieving a ’melt free’ makeup look. You can learn more about Holly and the services she provides by going to www.makeupbyhollyb.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY. FEATURING LUXURY CRUISIN SCRATCHERS}