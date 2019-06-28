Hotel Greene – a hotel-themed indoor mini-golf course – to open in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is getting a new downtown hotel, but you can’t stay there overnight. Hotel Greene is the name of a new indoor mini-golf course located inside the old John Marshall hotel on East Franklin Street in downtown Richmond.

The “highfalutin” 13-hole hotel themed mini-golf course is the brainchild of Jim Gottier and Andrea Ball. They are the husband and wife team behind Greenleaf’s Pool Room, which sits around the corner from Hotel Greene.

When it opens in late July, visitors will be able to “check-in” at Hotel Greene’s front desk.

From there they can grab a drink (including canned Richmond beers and Frosé) at the bar and a bite (food by Greg Johnson from Citizen) or grab a putter and ball and start playing.

The course winds its way through the “hotel” and leads players to their “hotel room.”

Artist Rick Araluce designed much of Hotel Greene’s interior look and even created several miniature peep-hole style peep art installations.

Games will cost $15 per person.

Hotel Greene

508 East Franklin Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

