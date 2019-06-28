× FeedMore’s Summer Food Service Program

RICHMOND, Va. — FeedMore will once again provide free breakfast and lunches to thousands of area children through their “Summer Food Service Program”. School is out and that means the thousands of kids and teens who receive free or reduced lunch will lose out on this vital program and that’s where FeedMore comes in.

FeedMore’s Summer Food Service Program is a major effort to ensure that thousands of children and teens receive healthy and reliable breakfast and lunch meals, free of charge, during these critical weeks. Fifty sites across greater Richmond and the Tri-Cities will offer kids and teens 18 years and younger a healthy meal during the summer months. For more information on FeedMore’s Summer Food Service Program visit https://feedmore.org/ or call the Hunger Hotline at (804) 521-2500.