Watch Chick-fil-A worker make heroic drive-thru leap to save child’s life

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- An Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A worker was hailed a hero after he jumped out the drive-thru window to save a six-year-old boy who was choking on a seatbelt wrapped around his neck, WSB reported.

"I'm still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened," Chick-fil-A employee Logan Simmons said. "I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car."

The entire incident was captured on a Chick-fil-A security camera.

"I think it was the quickest option," Logan said about his decision to jump out the drive-thru window. "It was right there and I saw the other car right there."

Once outside the restaurant, Logan jumped in the car, pulled out his pocketknife, and cut the little boy free.

"You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face," Simmons said. "I do feel like a hero."

