Woman run over by car in Shockoe bottom in critical condition: ‘Nobody was helping, they were just filming’

RICHMOND, Va. -- A mother of three is fighting for her life after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning outside the Image Restaurant and Lounge in Shockoe Bottom when a woman plowed into a crowd on East Main St.

"I personally woke up to the video, I was tagged on the video as my sister laid in the street. One of my first thoughts was where is security because they have security to break up fights."

Summers suffered life-threatening injuries and another woman, 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry, was killed.

"We had to watch people standing over her and even another man in the street and asking for help. Nobody was helping-they were just filming, it's disgusting and for the guy videotaping her, you could've helped. You could've stopped recording and started CPR."

Her sisters are planning to alternate between who will take care of her three children, one of which just celebrated a birthday.

"It was the night after her sons first birthday party and I awoke to her ex-boyfriend calling me saying I needed to get to MCV because he saw her get hit by a car and it was bad."

Summers is critical but stable, the road to recovery will be long.