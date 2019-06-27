VCU bans all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University is banning all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on university-owned property, effective Monday, July 1.

The university says their decision is an effort to reduce tobacco use, tobacco-related fire hazards and litter, and promote a safe and healthy campus environment.

The new policy applies to students, faculty, staff, contractors and campus visitors.

“VCU is committed to eliminating known health hazards and promoting healthy habits among students, patients, faculty and staff,” said Thomas Briggs, assistant vice president for safety and risk management. “The smoke- and tobacco-free campus policy is a start.”

The university says their new policy will prohibit smoking in school buildings, university vehicle and will only be allowed in designated outdoor smoking areas.

School officials say they are also working on developing programs to help tobacco users quit.

“Our plan is to also provide ongoing education and smoking cessation resources to help our community members make good choices about their health and environment,” Briggs added.

The new policy will not apply to smoking products that help fight nicotine addiction.