VCU bans all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on campus

Posted 1:05 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, June 27, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University is banning all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on university-owned property, effective Monday, July 1.

The university says their decision is an effort to reduce tobacco use, tobacco-related fire hazards and litter, and promote a safe and healthy campus environment.

The new policy applies to students, faculty, staff, contractors and campus visitors.

“VCU is committed to eliminating known health hazards and promoting healthy habits among students, patients, faculty and staff,” said Thomas Briggs, assistant vice president for safety and risk management. “The smoke- and tobacco-free campus policy is a start.”

Related Story
Starting July 1, most Virginia teens won’t be allowed to buy tobacco and nicotine vapor

The university says their new policy will prohibit smoking in school buildings, university vehicle and will only be allowed in designated outdoor smoking areas.

School officials say they are also working on developing programs to help tobacco users quit.

“Our plan is to also provide ongoing education and smoking cessation resources to help our community members make good choices about their health and environment,” Briggs added.

The new policy will not apply to smoking products that help fight nicotine addiction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.