Trial date set for 3 accused of holding woman captive in Midlothian home for 12 years

RICHMOND, Va. — A trial date is scheduled for three people accused of holding a woman captive in a Midlothian home for 12 years.

Zahida Aman, Mohammed Naumann Chaudhri, and Mohammed Rehan Chaudhri are all charged with conspiracy, forced labor, and document servitude in the case.

Zahida Aman and Naumann Chahdri pled not guilty in an arraignment hearing Thursday morning and requested a trial by jury. Rehan Chahdri was there too, but due to a conflict of interest with his court-appointed attorney, will be arraigned at a future date.

The three could face more than 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

They’re accused of holding a family member for captive for 12 years while living off London Park Drive in Midlothian. The three are also accused of physically abusing the woman, limiting her food supply, and telling her she couldn’t leave, according to court documents.

The abuse allegedly occurred between March 2002 and August 2014.

The indictment further alleges that the family subjected her to physical, psychological, and verbal abuse, withheld her food, restricted her communications with family and neighbors, confiscated her immigration and identification documents, limited her access to her own children, and threatened to separate her from her children, among other coercive means.

Attorneys in Thursdays hearing said this is a complex case and estimate the trial to last two weeks. It is set to take place on January 6 – 23 in 2020.