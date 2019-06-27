× The Back the Blue Country Jamboree & Casting Call for the “Walking Dead” series

RICHMOND, Va. — An opportunity to support local law enforcement officers and their families Saturday, June 29, from 12pm to 11pm at Richmond Harley-Davidson, 12200 Harley Club Drive in Ashland. This event is hosted by the Five-O’s Tiki Foundation and all proceeds go to the Five-O’s Tiki Foundation. The program also supports youth programs such as the Police Explorer Posts, Police Athletic League, and the Shop with a COP initiative. The Back the Blue Country Jamboree is a family friendly event featuring public safety displays, vendors, Kids Zone presented by Astro Jump of Richmond, food vendors, and nine local and national musicians. Gates at 12 and Show begins at 1pm, tickets are $20.00 and will also be available at the gate. Children 12 and under are FREE in the GA section of the concert. Details visit https://fiveostikifoundation.com/event/back-the-blue-country-jamboree/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/2207681042894134/

NEW “WALKING DEAD” SERIES –

Kendall Cooper Casting is now accepting extra submissions for AMC’s new WALKING DEAD series. Filming will be in Richmond, Virginia and surrounding areas starting in July and continuing through November of 2019. Production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and types to play various characters and actors with a background in movement or dance. Seeking SAG and Non-Union talent. All extra work is paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided. Open casting Saturday June 29th from 12pm – 3pm (SAG/AFTRA members please send an OpenCallDetails@gmail.com for location info). For more information send email to visit www.facebook.com/KendallCooperCasting