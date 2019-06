Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Audacity Brass Band, a ten piece brass band, characterizes their sound as New Orleans style ‘funk fusion.’ The band made a return visit to our LIVE show and performed two songs just for us. For more information you can visithttps://audacitybrassband.com/

You can catch the Audacity Brass Band live on:

Parkway Brewing Co.

Friday, June 28th at 6:30 pm

Salem, Va

Miller’s Downtown

Saturday, June 29th at 10 pm

Charlottesville, Va

The Camel

Saturday, July 13th

Richmond, Va