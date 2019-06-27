× Rage room holds fund-rager for laid-off Henrico workers

RICHMOND, Va. — As former Colortree employees seek new jobs in the wake of the local printing company’s abrupt closure this month, Richmond’s resident rage room is inviting them to smash out their frustrations while inviting the community to do the same for their benefit.

Rage RVA is holding an event Friday evening to raise funds for workers who lost their jobs when Henrico-based Colortree Group closed its doors June 3 with little or no warning to its workforce, which totaled about 240 employees.

