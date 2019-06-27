Fire destroys ‘Misty of Chincoteague’ barn

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Fire destroyed a Virginia barn made famous in the children’s book Misty of Chincoteague, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. confirmed. No people, nor animals, were hurt in the Tuesday night fire.

“When firefighters arrived [to Ridge Road] they found the Misty barn that is owned by the Beebe family completely engulfed in flames shooting about 30 feet in the air,” a spokesperson for the volunteer fire department posted online. “This iconic structure which Misty called home when she was alive was a complete loss. All four horses, one goat and one cat were accounted for.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the two neighbors who have some damage to their homes and to the Beebe Family. To some, it was just an old barn, to us, it is where our history lived and breathed,” the firefighters wrote.

