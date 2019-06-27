× Michael Hild wants multimillion-dollar lawsuit against him dismissed

RICHMOND, Va. — The CEO of defunct local mortgage company Live Well Financial is fighting back against a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, arguing he’s not personally on the hook for debt his firm owes to a Michigan-based bank.

Michael Hild, in calling for dismissal of the case filed against him May 22 by Flagstar Bank, says he owes no money to the bank, which claims he personally guaranteed two loans that funneled more than $100 million to Live Well.

